

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A group of Republican Senators are calling for the August recess to be shortened or canceled altogether to allow the GOP to accomplish its legislation priorities.



The ten senators made the request in a letter sent to Senate Majority Mitch McConnell, R-Ken., on Friday, according to a copy obtained by Politico.



'Our current Senate calendar shows only 33 potential working days remaining before the end of the fiscal year,' the senators wrote. 'This does not appear to give us enough time to adequately address the issues that demand immediate attention.'



They added, 'Therefore, we respectfully request that you consider truncating, if not completely foregoing, the scheduled August state work period, allowing us more time to complete our work.'



The letter was reportedly spearheaded by Senator David Perdue, R-Ga., who appeared to confirm the request in posts to Twitter.



'If we haven't made progress on 5 key items by the end of July, we should cancel or shorten August recess,' Perdue tweeted. 'Failure is not an option.'



The request comes as Republicans are hoping to make progress on repealing Obamacare, passing a budget, averting a government shutdown, avoiding a debt default and reforming the tax code.



'The stakes are much higher this year,' the senators wrote. 'We simply cannot afford to lose any additional time in resolving these issues when tax reform is hanging in the balance.'



'Robust change to our tax code is our single most important economic growth tool, and there is already growing anticipation for us to act,' they added. 'Failure to deliver could have devastating economic consequences.'



Senate Republicans are seemingly at an impasse over their proposed healthcare legislation, which has prevented progress on their other priorities.



In addition to Perdue, Politico said the letter is signed by Sens. Steve Daines, R-Mont., Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, John Kennedy, R-La., Mike Lee, R-Utah, James Lankford, R-Okla., Mike Rounds, R-S.D., Luther Strange, R-Ala., Thom Tillis, R-N.C., and Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska.



