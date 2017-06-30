Rapha Launches a Three-Week Celebration of Climbing

LONDON, June 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Rapha Rising encourages cyclists to 'Ride Up' through three weeks in July

rapha.cc/rapharising

Rapha celebrates cycling's love affair with the mountains between 1st and 23rd July with Rapha Rising, a call to all cyclists to Ride Up and conquer climbing by challenging yourself to ride to new heights.

Join a Rapha Rising ride from a Rapha Clubhouse.

Discover which type of climber you are with our online quiz.

Share your climbing stories and win daily prizes.

Pick up our Rapha Rising newspaper and stickers from a Rapha Clubhouse.

Cyclists can record their climbing achievements on a dedicated Rapha Rising Strava page [https://www.strava.com/challenges/rapharising]. Complete the Rapha Rising challenge over the three week period and claim a commemorative woven roundel. Do it in a single day and be entered into a draw to win a Rapha Travel Cent Cols Challenge trip.

We'll be there to help you reach new heights with group rides out to the hills and advice on climbing. Daily prizes are on offer for those who tag their favourite climbs on Instagram with the hashtag rapharising. You can also discover what kind of climber you are with our quiz; log onto rapha.cc and answer our carefully constructed questions to find out the profile that most suits you.

About Rapha

Rapha was established in 2004 to address a need for stylish, high performance cycling clothing. It now provides products for every road cyclist, from urban commuters to world class professional teams and continues to push the boundaries of innovation in cyclewear. Alongside this, Rapha has cultivated a global community of passionate cyclists who come together as members of the Rapha Cycling Club (RCC), the largest club of its kind in the World. Rapha's direct to consumer model and unique brand values come to life in its travel offering and in the global network of Clubhouses that combine retail, a cafe and cycling culture under the same roof.

For more about Rapha Rising visit: rapha.cc/rapharising

For further information, please contact:

UK: Marta Gut - marta.gut@rapha.cc

Germany/Switzerland: Dirk Kaufmann - dirk.kaufmann@rapha.cc

Singapore/Southeast Asia - Christopher Chen - christopher.chen@rapha.cc

Taiwan: Ahsien Yen - ahsien.yen@rapha.cc

