SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Shareholders of JBS S.A. of Commencement of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of July 21, 2017 - JBSAY

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2017 / The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of JBS S.A. ("JBS") (OTCQX: JBSAY) between June 2, 2015 and May 19, 2017 . You are hereby notified that a securities class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York. To get more information, go to: http://www.zlk.com/pslra-sb/jbs?wire=1, or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The complaint alleges that, throughout the class period, Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) JBS executives bribed regulators and politicians to subvert food inspections of its plants and overlook unsanitary practices, such as processing rotten meat and running plants with traces of salmonella; (2) JBS Chairman, Joesley Batista, was providing monthly bribery payments to a former Brazilian government official and a lobbyist; (3) there were irregularities with the loans JBS received from Brazilian state-owned development bank BNDES; (4) JBS and other entities controlled by JBS Chairman, Joesley Batista, and JBS CEO, Wesley Batista, made suspicious trades that exhibit signs of possible insider trading prior to the revelation of a plea deal by JBS' top executives; and (5) consequently, defendants' statements about JBS' business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you suffered a loss in JBS, you have until July 21, 2017 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

30 Broad Street - 24th Floor

New York, NY 10004

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Toll-Free: (877) 363-5972

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com

SOURCE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP