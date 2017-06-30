Global Automotive Racing Tire Market Growth at CAGR of 16.18%, 2017-2021

DUBLIN, June 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Automotive Racing Tire Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global automotive racing tire market to grow at a CAGR of 16.18% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Automotive Racing Tire Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is use of bio-oils in racing tire manufacturing process. Oils are important raw materials in tire manufacturing, and the three types of commonly used oils are paraffinic, aromatic, and naphthenic. Racing tire manufacturers have also begun using eco-friendly raw materials. Yokohama, a prominent vendor, has started using oils that are extracted from orange peels in their racing car models.



According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is growing popularity of racing events in developing economies. Automotive racing is primarily concentrated in the US and other countries such as Germany, Italy, France, Spain, Japan, and the UK. The growing popularity of the sport in emerging markets, like China, and India as drawn more investments in various racing championships in these countries. Many Indian companies, like Reliance and Mahindra, are looking forward to sponsor teams for international events like Grand Prix and F1 to tap into the growing popularity of these championships in the country.



Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is precision in manufacturing of racing tires leading to high complexity. Automotive racing is a luxurious sport. The racing tires that are used are made of superior rubber and are priced at a premium. The tires use raw materials like styrene-butadiene and polybutadiene rubber, which are more expensive than conventional tire materials like natural rubber and nylon.



Key vendors



Bridgestone

Pirelli

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

Continental

Hankook Tire

Michelin

Other prominent vendors



Cooper Tire and Rubber Company

Kumho Tire

Toyo Tire & Rubber

Yokohama Rubber

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market landscape



Part 06: Market segmentation by end-users



Part 07: Market segmentation by vehicle racing



Part 08: Geographical segmentation



Part 09: Decision framework



Part 10: Drivers and challenges



Part 11: Market trends



Part 12: Vendor landscape



Part 13: Key vendor analysis



Part 14: Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/dw6wnm/global_automotive

