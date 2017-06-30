

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Responding to a personal attack by President Donald Trump, the hosts of MSNBC's 'Morning Joe' have raised questions about the president's mental state.



Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough wrote an op-ed piece for the Washington Post published Friday that claimed Trump is not mentally equipped to continue watching their show.



'President Trump launched personal attacks against us Thursday, but our concerns about his unmoored behavior go far beyond the personal,' Brzezinski and Scarborough wrote.



'America's leaders and allies are asking themselves yet again whether this man is fit to be president,' they added. 'We have our doubts.'



The piece from Brzezinski and Scarborough comes after Trump attacked them on Twitter in what he called a response to them speaking 'badly' about him.



'I heard poorly rated @Morning_Joe speaks badly of me (don't watch anymore),' Trump tweeted. 'Then how come low I.Q. Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joe, came to Mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year's Eve, and insisted on joining me. She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no!'



Brzezinski and Scarborough argued Trump has an unhealthy obsession with their show, noting that the president's closest advisers have told them he continues to watch.



The 'Morning Joe' hosts also disputed the president's claims about the Mar-a-Lago visit and denied that Brzezinski ever had a face-lift.



Additionally, Brzezinski and Scarborough claimed White House staff members told them to beg Trump to kill a negative National Enquirer story about them but said they ignored the demand.



Trump once again took to Twitter to respond to the piece as well as Brzezinski and Scarborough's appearance on their show on Friday.



'Watched low rated @Morning_Joe for first time in long time. FAKE NEWS. He called me to stop a National Enquirer article. I said no! Bad show,' Trump tweeted.



However, Scarborough responded with a tweet denying that he called Trump to stop the National Enquirer story.



'Yet another lie. I have texts from your top aides and phone records. Also, those records show I haven't spoken with you in many months,' Scarborough tweeted. 'Why do you keep lying about things that are so easily disproven? What is wrong with you?'



The latest dustup over a tweet from Trump has been described as a distraction for Republican lawmakers, who have been struggling to reach an agreement on a bill to repeal and replace Obamacare.



Thursday's tweet from Trump drew criticism from a number of Republicans, with House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., saying it was not an 'appropriate comment.'



'What we're trying to do around here is improve the tone, the civility of the debate. And this obviously doesn't help do that,' Ryan said.



Senators Ben Sasse, R-Neb., and Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., also suggested the tweet was beneath the dignity of the office of the president.



However, White House Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders defended Trump in an interview with Fox News.



'I don't think that the president's ever been someone who gets attacked and doesn't push back,' Sanders said. 'There have been an outrageous number of personal attacks, not just to him but to frankly everyone around him.'



She added, 'This is a president who fights fire with fire and certainly will not be allowed to be bullied by liberal media or liberal elites in Hollywood or anywhere else.'



Meanwhile, a recent Quinnipiac University poll found that voters say 61 percent to 32 percent that Trump should stop tweeting from his personal Twitter account.



Quinnipiac said Republicans were more likely to say Trump should stop tweeting from his personal account for the first time since it asked the question.



The Quinnipiac poll of 1,212 voters was conducted June 22nd through 27th and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.4 percentage points.



(Photo: Gage Skidmore)



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX