United States $4 Bn Anesthesia Drugs Market Analysis & Forecasts 2011-2022

United States Anesthesia Market is expected to be more than US$ 4 Billion by 2022

This growth is driven by increasing incidence of cardiovascular cases, growing old age population and rising number of urgent surgeries in United States. Private as well as public health insurers also help to boost this market as they consider anesthetic products in their reimbursement policy.



General intravenous anesthesia is the leading segments in the United States Anesthesia Market. Propofol, Benzodiazepines Class, Fospropofol Disodium, Ketamine, Methohexital Sodium, Pentobarbital, Etomidate and Fentanyl are commonly used general intravenous anesthesia in the United States. Among these anesthesia, Propofol and Benzodiazepines Class are the leading anesthesia drugs which hold more than 75 percent combined market share in 2016.



In the United States anesthesia drugs market several players are selling their products. Most of the anesthesia drugs sale are in generic form as it is available in the low cost. However all major drugs manufactures such as AstraZeneca, AbbVie , Endo Healthcare etc. anesthesia products sales are turning down continuously. Only Baxter International anesthesia drugs sales are growing in the United States market.



