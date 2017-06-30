Registration Opens for Canada's Return to the Balkans Ride in Support of PTSD

OTTAWA, Ontario, June 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

We are proud to announce that BBR18 will begin on the 100th Anniversary of the end WWI in the very place that sparked the war to end all wars - on the streets of Sarajevo.

"BBR 18 takes us to places of significance to the Canadian Armed Forces members and their families who served while carrying forward the mission of Wounded Warriors Canada to Honour the Fallen and Help the Living," Phil Ralph, Wounded Warriors Canada Program Director.

Nearly 80 years later, Sarajevo, and the broader Balkan region, would once again descend into chaos. The war that ensued required the service and sacrifice of over 40,000 Canadian soldiers who would deploy as part of multiple United Nations and NATO missions, defending the cause of peace during the decade of the 1990's and the early 2000's in the Balkans.

"One of the unique and very special aspects of BBR18 is cyclists will have the privilege of riding with Veterans who served in Bosnia and Croatia," Scott Maxwell, Wounded Warriors Canada Executive Director.

The ride culminates at the site of the Battle of the Medak Pocket in Croatia on the 25th anniversary of the battle. There, the riders honour the service and sacrifice of those brave Canadians who fought there and the 23 Canadians who paid the ultimate sacrifice.

RIDE DETAILS

When:Ride begins June 8th, 2018

Length:6 day, 600km journey

Who:100 Canadians (Each have to raise minimum $4,000)

Where:Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina to Medak Pocket in Croatia

For more information and to see the ride booklet, please visit: BBR18.ca