CCH Tagetik Positioned as a Visionary in Gartner's 2017 Magic Quadrants for Cloud Financial and Cloud Strategic Corporate Performance Management Solutions

STAMFORD, Connecticut and LUCCA, Italy, June 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

CCH Tagetik, a leader in global performance management software solutions, today announced that Gartner, Inc. has positioned CCH Tagetik in the Visionaries quadrants of its 2017 Magic Quadrant for Cloud Financial Corporate Performance Management (FCPM) Solutions[1] and 2017 Magic Quadrant for Cloud Strategic Corporate Performance Management (SCPM) Solutions[2]. CCH Tagetik is part of Wolters Kluwer, a global provider of leading software solutions and information services for professionals.

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/492891/Tagetik_Logo.jpg )



The annual Gartner reports evaluate solution vendors on their completeness of vision, ability to execute, and other criteria such as product capabilities, market presence, and vendor viability. For the first time, this year's reports results are based solely on vendors' cloud solutions.

"Thanks to our long-term strategy of delivering 'the cloud without compromise' to finance organizations, we've been able to capitalize on the market's growing acceptance of cloud solutions. As a result, we're now seeing growth in cloud sales outpace those of on-premise sales in the North American market," said Marco Pierallini, executive vice president, Product. "We believe it is by focusing specifically on the needs of the CFO and delivering solutions that take advantage of technology in the context of finance, CCH Tagetik has been named a Visionary in the Magic Quadrants for FCPM and SCPM."

CCH Tagetik has a strong heritage in financial consolidation and complex regulatory, enterprise risk, sustainability, and performance reporting; plus budgeting, forecasting, performance reporting, dashboards, modeling and analysis all in a single unified platform. Its deployment flexibility and robust capabilities deliver the 'Cloud without Compromise' to the office of the CFO.

As part of Wolters Kluwer, CCH Tagetik remains fully dedicated to its customers' success. As of June 30, 2017, its Overall Rating in the Strategic Corporate Performance Management (SCPM) category of Gartner's Peer Insights is 4.4 out of 5.0 based on 20 reviews.

CCH Tagetik delivers the benefits of the cloud combined with the deep financial intelligence that finance organizations need. Its cloud solution has the exact same robust user experience and functionality as its on-premise offering.

"We were one of the first CPM providers to see the potential of the cloud for finance transformation in companies of all sizes," said Manuel Vellutini, executive vice president, Commercial. "Many large finance organizations are ready for cloud-based solutions but are frustrated by the migration path and immaturity of their current vendor's cloud strategy. We welcome the opportunity to show these finance organizations how they can embrace the cloud without compromise."

CCH Tagetik's unified cloud solution can be deployed in AWS or Microsoft Azure cloud environments and supports financial consolidation, intercompany reconciliation, financial reporting, management reporting, disclosure management, close management and a framework for account reconciliation and tax provisioning, regulatory reporting, budgeting and planning, forecasting, modeling, analytics.

"We are very proud of our placement as a Visionary in the Magic Quadrants," said Ian Rhind, president and CEO, Corporate Performance Solutions, Wolters Kluwer. "Our customers can be confident we remain committed to providing innovative solutions that address the finance challenges of today and a platform for the future."

Those interested in reading Gartner's 2017 Magic Quadrant for Cloud Financial Corporate Performance Management Solutions and 2017 Magic Quadrant for Cloud Strategic Corporate Performance Management Solutions can access the documents here .

CCH Tagetik understands the complex challenges that face the Office of the CFO and translates that knowledge into intuitive, enterprise-scale CCH® Tagetik performance management software solutions that drive business results. Learn more about CCH Tagetik at www.tagetik.com .

About the Magic Quadrants

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications,and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressedor implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitnessfor a particular purpose.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (AEX: WKL) is a global leader in professional information services and solutions for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, risk and compliance, finance and legal sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2016 annual revenues of €4.3 billion. The company, headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands, serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries and employs 19,000 people worldwide.

Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting is a leading provider of software solutions and local expertise that helps tax, accounting and audit professionals research and navigate complex regulations, comply with legislation, manage their businesses and advise clients with speed, accuracy and efficiency. CCH Tagetik a part of the Tax and Accounting division, provide solutions to CFOS for Corporate Performance Management.

For more information about our solutions and organization, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.





Media Contacts:

Greta Bartoli

CCH Tagetik

+39-058396811 office

gretabartoli@tagetik.com



Linda Galloway

insidHR Communications

+1-303-863-8620 office

+1-203-733-7446 mobile

lgalloway@insidhr.com



[1] Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Cloud Financial Corporate Performance Management (FCPM) Solutions by John E. Van Decker, Christopher Iervolino. June 29, 2017.

[2] Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Cloud Strategic Corporate Performance Management (SCPM) Solutions by Christopher Iervolino, John E. Van Decker. June 29, 2017.