SAN FRANCISCO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/30/17 -- AppsFlyer, the global leader in mobile attribution and marketing analytics, today announced Agency Transparency, a first-to-market solution that gives brands direct visibility into all aspects of their campaigns. Agency partners leverage it for providing total transparency and insights into the activities and mobile performance data that agencies run on behalf of their clients -- all through a single, unified dashboard. Agency Transparency is accessed from the AppsFlyer dashboard to display key campaign metrics like media costs, impressions, clicks and installs right in their client dashboards. Following a successful beta period, Agency Transparency is now available to all agencies and their customers.

"Transparency is a primary component when addressing all aspects of marketing performance, including the issues of the day, such as ad fraud," said Dan Wilson, Head of Data and Operations at Fetch. "As an agency, advertisers trust us with their advertising budgets. While we have long been at the forefront of this movement, and have invested in enabling transparency, AppsFlyer's new capabilities enable Fetch clients to see the most granular data directly in their dashboards, as well as through the data provided via Fetch offering a view of real-time mobile performance in an automated and efficient manner. Beyond providing my teams with a seamless solution, this has the added benefit of providing our clients with a unified dashboard where they can clearly see the advantage of working with a best-in-class agency."

As media buying and negotiations have become increasingly complex, brands and industry trade groups began advocating, and at times demanding, increased transparency from their agency partners. In the past, agencies provided clients insight into their media buying and performance by exporting raw data, but this proved to be time consuming and cumbersome for agencies and clients alike. Agency Transparency allows agencies to manage campaigns on behalf of clients, appearing as a media source directly in clients' reporting dashboards.

"As the leading, unbiased mobile measurement platform for marketers around the world, both our agency and brand clients look to our data as their source of truth," said Oren Kaniel, CEO of AppsFlyer. "Agency Transparency is one of several solutions, like our Active Fraud Suite, which we developed to both strengthen the mobile marketing ecosystem and reduce friction between marketers, publishers and agencies. There has been an increasing amount of industry pressure on agencies to take measurable steps to improve relationships with advertisers, providing transparent insight into their media buying activities and performance. Working closely with agencies and marketers, we heard their needs and responded. Oftentimes, agencies and marketers want to improve their transparency, but lack the tools to do so. AppsFlyer is uniquely positioned to serve both brands and their agency partners with an unbiased measurement tool that quickly, easily and seamlessly provides clear visibility into key components of their campaign activities."

