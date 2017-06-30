

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures were lower Friday, extending monthly losses amid expectations the Federal Reserve will soon raise interest rates.



August gold fell $3.50, or 0.3%, to settle at $1,242.30 an ounce for the session. It was down around 2.6% for the month, but has risen 8% since the start of the year.



Consumer sentiment in the U.S. decreased by less than initially estimated in the month of June, the University of Michigan revealed in a report on Friday.



The report said the consumer sentiment index for June was upwardly revised to 95.1 from the preliminary reading of 94.5. Economists had expected the index to be unrevised.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX