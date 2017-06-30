

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - In a new publicity and marketing stunt, fast-food giant KFC with the help of World View Enterprises, an Arizona-based company that develops high-altitude launch vehicles, has sent a fried-chicken sandwich to the stratosphere. The sandwich will float for the next four days, reaching altitudes of 50,000 to 80,000 feet.



'Today's launch marks a truly historic milestone in our quest to open the stratosphere for business,' World View founder and CEO Jane Poynter said in a news release. 'With the maiden voyage of our multi-day mission underway, I am extremely proud of the entire team and all we are learning to make space more accessible. It is especially exciting to have the public along for the ride through our very fun and exciting collaboration with KFC.'



KFC has planned several marketing stunts for the Zinger 1 mission, including stratospheric selfies and coupon drops.



KFC also released a 30-second ad featuring actor Rob Lowe in the role of KFC's Colonel Sanders after the liftoff. 'The Zinger's one and only role in space is to be crispy and spicy,' the spacesuit-clad Lowe said. 'It is doing a heck of a job so far.'



