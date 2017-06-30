The e-commerce market is experiencing substantial growth across the world thanks to new partnerships, innovations, and adaptations to changing customer preferences by vendors in regions such as food and beverage, clothing and apparel, and packaging. Details on this growth and its effects on key markets are some of this week's top stories on BizVibe. BizVibe is the world's smartest B2B marketplace and allows users to discover high-quality leads, contact prospects, and source quotes in real time.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170630005590/en/

New Partnerships and Business Ventures Leading to Rapid Growth of E-commerce Worldwide (Graphic: Business Wire)

Demand for E-commerce Product Packaging in Asia is Steadily Increasing

The rapidly growing e-commerce market in Asia is increasing the demand for and sales of e-commerce product packaging materials and solutions. China is responsible for the majority of Asia's e-commerce product packaging market growth due to the high volume of e-commerce transactions conducted in the country: in 2015, the transaction volume of Chinese online shops totalled more than USD 2.5 trillion.

Japan and India are other leading countries in Asia's e-commerce product packaging market. Improving access to the internet in these regions, especially for rural populations, is increasing e-commerce activity and is acting a main contributor to market growth.

E-commerce Giant Amazon Expands its Business Once Again

Amazon is set to begin selling Nike sneakers and other products through a brand registry program in order to reduce the threat posed by third-party sellers and counterfeit goods, giving Nike better control over their brand image in the e-commerce market. This partnership will also help Amazon to expand their presence in the sportswear and apparel industries.

Following news of this partnership, shares of Nike rose 2% to USD 59.59, and shares of Amazon rose by USD 9.64 to USD 1,002.23. This is a major step for both Nike and Amazon, giving them a competitive edge over other sportswear companies and online retailers.

E-commerce Food Sales Taking Off in UAE

Internet-based online delivery services are currently dominating the food and beverage industry in the UAE, and are acting as serious competitors to traditional restaurants and offline services. To remain competitive and attract customers, many traditional restaurants are now partnering with e-commerce food delivery services.

Food delivery in the UAE will soon be almost exclusively conducted online, either through e-commerce or m-commerce applications. According to one major food tech player in the UAE, nearly 20% of orders channeled through their platform are now done online; this is expected to increase in the near future as e-commerce and food delivery services continue to grow in popularity in this region.

BizVibe is home to a total of 7 million companiesacross a variety of industries. The BizVibe platform allows you to discover the highest quality leads and make meaningful connections with your companies of interest in real time. Claim your company profile for free and let BizVibe connect you with potential business partners. For mobile users, don't forget to connect on-the-go via BizVibe's mobile app. To make things as simple as possible, use the BizVibe chatbot to create new business opportunities for you

About BizVibe

The single-minded focus of BizVibe's platform is to make networking easier. Over the years, we've searched far and wide to figure out how businesses connect and enable trade. That first interaction is usually fraught with the uncertainty of finding a potential partner vs. a potential nightmare. With this in mind, we designed an online b2b platform with a robust set of tools to help companies generate leads, shortlist prospects, network with businesses from around the world and trade seamlessly.

BizVibe is headquartered in Toronto, and has offices in London, Bangalore and Beijing. For more information on the BizVibe network, please contact us

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170630005590/en/

Contacts:

BizVibe

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

media@bizvibe.com