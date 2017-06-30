Pomerantz LLP: SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of PCM, Inc. - PCMI

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2017 / Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of PCM, Inc. ("PCM" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: PCMI). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether PCM and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On March 16, 2015, PCM issued a press release announcing that the Company had entered into an agreement to acquire the assets of En Pointe Technologies Sales, Inc. ("En Pointe"). On May 2, 2017, SeekingAlpha published an article discussing a lawsuit between En Pointe's previous owner and PCM, reporting, in relevant part, that PCM had alleged in the lawsuit that En Pointe's financial statements had materially overstated the profitability of the business.

On this news, PCM's share price fell $2.05, or more than 8%, to close at $22.30 on May 2, 2017.

