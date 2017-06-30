

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures rallied Friday, extending strong recent gains as the U.S. oil rig count dropped for the first time in five months.



Baker Hughes Friday reported that the number of active U.S. rigs drilling for oil declined by two to 756 rigs this week. The rig count had risen 23 weeks in a row.



Meanwhile, Baker Hughes stockholders approved the company's merger with GE Oil & Gas.



August WTI oil jumped $1.11, or 2.5%, to settle at $46.04/bbl, the highest in a few weeks.



Still, WTI oil prices ended the first half of the year down more than 14%, dropping to the lowest in 10 months a week ago.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX