Technavio's latest report on the global blotting systems marketprovides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technavio defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

The growth of the global blotting systems market is due to the rise in HIV cases across the world. Patients who have HIV require a quick diagnosis to prevent mortality, and blotting is preferred because of its high accuracy of results. In 2015, number of individual suffering from HIV/AIDS were more than 30 million among which approximately 4% were children. Countries like the US, China, and India are profit-making markets for blotting systems. South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Uganda have high HIV rates, which makes them high-potential markets for blotting solutions.

The top three emerging trends driving the global blotting systems market according to Technavio research analysts are:

Technological advances

"Many companies across the world have invented technologies that ensure high accuracy in the products they offer. For instance, GenScript, a biology contract research company, launched western blot kits, based on its proprietary western detection technology ONE-HOUR western. These kits offer rapid results and are popular in the market," says Krishna Venkataramani, a lead analyst at Technavio for research on lab equipment

Researchers are looking for advanced blotting systems to produce effective resultsbecause of the large number of applications of blotting systems in areas such as agriculture, food and beverage, disease diagnosis, and biomedical and biochemical research. In the coming years, new technologies will emerge as a result of high vendor investment to improve the sensitivity, quantifiability, reproducibility, and overall speed of blotting experiments.

Rise in popularity of digital blotting imaging

"Laboratories, diagnostic research institutions, and pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are increasingly adopting instruments and reagents with advanced features such as imaging fluorescent western blots that can provide imaging and can perform quantitative analysis at the same time," adds Krishna.

The benefits of digital blotting imaging includeeco-friendliness as no hazardous wastage is created during the procedure, unlike film-based blot imaging, which releases high amounts of hazardous waste. It has the capability of imaging fluorescent blots.

Migration of manufacturing and sales facilities to APAC

Countries in the Americas such as the US and Canada are spending on awareness campaigns related to HIV/AIDS for controlling the spread of the disease. These efforts have reduced the number of HIV cases in this region. This has lowered the growth potential of the market and therefore the number of vendors in the region compared with APAC.

Many vendors have either established or expanded their networks in APAC. The region is more economical in terms of land, labor, and raw materials and also provide access to vendors for domestic markets, especially in countries like India, China, and Indonesia. With over five million people living with HIV in the region, APAC will significantly contribute to the growth of the market in the future.

