NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - June 30, 2017) - SmartMetric, Inc. (OTCQB: SMME) -- SmartMetric announces completion of its new credit card protected with the SmartMetric developed advanced super thin internal fingerprint biometric scanner, making safer a person's credit card from thieves.

"This is the culmination of years of research and development resulting in SmartMetric creating an amazingly super thin fully functional fingerprint scanner that fits inside a credit card, said today SmartMetric's President and CEO, Chaya Hendrick."

SmartMetric started development of the card in 2002. It was the first company to start down what ended up being a long path, to miniaturize the electronics of a fully functional biometric fingerprint reader that would fit inside a credit card.

The card made by SmartMetric had to be self-powered with a rechargeable battery at the insistence of the company's founder and CEO, Chaya Hendrick in order for the card to be able to be used prior to insertion in ATM's and all other types of EMC Chip Card readers. "Other "copy-cat" companies have tried to mimic what we have created but all have failed in making a card that is self-powered, has a rechargeable battery that recharges as the card is used and meets the ISO size and thickness standards of a credit card," said Chaya Hendrick. "A credit or debit card that can't be used at all retail contact chip readers as well ATM's is not even worth making. We could easily have launched a non-self-powered card many years ago but that would have limited the cards use resulting in a serious negative user adoption of the technology."

According to consumer research commissioned by SmartMetric, of a major brands credit card holders in the United States, nearly 70% would be willing to pay for a biometric credit card that gives better protection against card fraud.

SmartMetric sees its new biometric safer credit card as a perfect new card product that Bank card issuers can use to attract new premium customers while attracting high spending technology adopters in all age groups. According to figures in the card industry, premium affluent card holders represent more than 70% of card spend volume in the USA.

The SmartMetric biometric secured card has inside, a fingerprint reader that scans and matches a person's fingerprint in less than 0.25 seconds. Following a positive fingerprint verification, the card is only then activated and able to be used. The card also has a rechargeable battery that allows the card to be activated prior to insertion into readers such as credit card readers, ATMs, doorway access and computers.

Conforming to ISO size standards for credit cards including the thickness of a standard credit card, SmartMetric has created the next generation of credit cards and security/ID cards with built inside the card, biometrics.

The SmartMetric biometric card has new small touch sensor. SmartMetric is moving forward with industry testing and approvals for use of its new biometric credit card. Allowing Banks from around the world who have expressed interest to start to offer the new biometric safer credit card to their customers.

The SmartMetric biometric card scans and matches a person's fingerprint allowing for instant card user validation. The biometric card also does all its scanning and matching inside the card without the need for a central online depository of fingerprints. This provides the card user with a significantly safer protection of their fingerprint information while also protecting the card user's privacy.

The SmartMetric solution overlays biometric protection on top of the new Chip Card technology adopted and used across the United States and most parts of the World.

Follow this link to view the SmartMetric biometric card:

SmartMetric Biometric Payments Card -- https://youtu.be/zSX59uHoHqU

(this is a video of an earlier version of the card -- a video of the new card is being produced)

Company Website: www.smartmetric.com

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this release are "forward-looking statements" made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the private securities litigation reform act of 1995. Words such as "guidance," "expects," "intends," "projects," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "targets," "anticipates," and similar expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding expected sales, as well as any other statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions, which may not prove to be accurate. These statements are not guarantees and are subject to risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Many factors could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from these forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect future events or developments, except as required by law.

