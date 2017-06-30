Technavio's latest report on the global cement marketprovides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technavio defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170630005660/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global cement market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Mahitha Mallishetty, a lead analyst from Technavio, specializing in research on metals and minerals sector, says, "By consumption volume, the global cement market is expected to grow at a moderate growth rate, and by revenue, it is expected to grow at a high rate during the forecast period. Markets in APAC and MEA will have high growth rates due to the increasing population, helping the building and construction industry to expand exponentially

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

The top three emerging trends driving the global cement marketaccording to Technavio research analysts are:

Use of alternative fuels

Alternative fuels such as waste oil, solvents, non-recyclable plastics, pre-treated industrial and municipal wastes, textiles, and paper residues; biomass such as animal meal, wood chips, waste wood, rice husk, sawdust, and sewage sludge; and unrecyclable tires from abandoned dumps have also been used successfully in many jurisdictions.

"A cement kiln is generally operated with coal. The use of alternative fuels in cement kilns mitigates carbon dioxide emissions during the cement production process. Waste is exchanged to the cement kiln, replacing a quantity of coal in proportion to its calorific value," according to Mahitha.

Innovative progression

Creative progress has brought improvements in production volumes of the cement manufacturers. However, higher production volumes have also resulted in an increase in the primary source of air pollution across the globe. The primary reason for air pollution in the cement business includes excavation activities, conveyer belts, crushing mills, and kiln emissions.

LafargeHolcim researchers are working to develop a cement type, which will be suitable to diverse customer needs while declining the impact of the products such as MaxCem, General Use (GU) Hydraulic Portland cement, and others on the environment.

Rising demand for green cement

The rise in construction and building activities is the primary growth initiator for the global green cement market. The demand for green cement is accelerating the growth of alternative fuels that are derived from waste materials such as, solid recovered fuels, foundry sand, used oils, sewage sludge, animal meals, filter cakes, and fly ashes.

The resistance offered by green cement to several construction projects for less alkali compound in comparison to OPC is expected to play an important role in the market's development. The upcoming projects such as nuclear power plants, the construction of bridges and pavements, and other infrastructural developments are expected to present a high demand for lucrative opportunities to the overall market.

The key vendors are as follows:

Anhui Conch Cement

CEMEX

CNBM International

HeidelbergCement

LafargeHolcim

Browse Related Reports:

Global High Strength Steel Market 2017-2021

Global Nanofiber Materials Market for Biomedical Industry 2017-2021

Global Self-compacting Concrete (SCC) Market 2017-2021

Become a Technavio Insights member and access all three of these reports for a fraction of their original cost. As a Technavio Insights member, you will have immediate access to new reports as they're published in addition to all 6,000+ existing reports covering segments like glass and ceramicsolefins, and industrial gases. This subscription nets you thousands in savings, while staying connected to Technavio's constant transforming research library, helping you make informed business decisions more efficiently.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170630005660/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com