Scott Engineering Builds Harmonic Filter Banks for Canadian Energy Firm Encana

Built in partnership with ABB, the project will improve power quality at three Liquefied Gas Plants (LGP) in Dawson Creek, British Columbia

CHINO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2017 / Scott Engineering, a leading manufacturer of Electrical Utility and Power Distribution equipment, has built six specially-designed Harmonic Filter Banks under contract for partner, and technology and industry giant ABB. Designed by ABB's power quality specialists and leveraging ABB's premium product range, these metal-enclosed capacitor banks ("MECB") are built to last over 20 years in extremely harsh weather conditions. With utmost concern for operator safety and maximizing customer value, they were uniquely produced to improve the power quality for the electrical systems for three Liquefied Gas Plants ("LGP") located in Dawson Creek, British Columbia.

The LGP plants - Sunrise, Tower and Saturn - are some of the largest in the world and were developed by the Cutbank Ridge Partnership, an agreement between Mitsubishi Corp. and Canadian energy firm Encana Corp. The partnership is devoted to the long-term development of natural gas resources in Northeast British Columbia. The total output from these plants will be over 1,000 Billion cubic feet of gas per day. According to David Noseworthy, a CIBC World Markets analyst, "Sunrise is going to be the biggest in Western Canada [that has been] built in the last 30 years."

The Encana plants receive sweet natural gas, remove water and hydrocarbons, chill and compress the gas to meet transmission pipeline requirements and recover NGL (natural gas liquid) from the gas streams. Total cost for the plants is estimated at $1.8 billion. The North American consumption of natural gas is currently over 80 billion cubic feet per day.

The passive harmonic filter banks will play a critical role in absorbing the harmonics produced by the non-linear loads at the plants. By protecting sensitive equipment and the electrical network from these potentially damaging harmonics, system availability is maximized and the costly impact of equipment outages is reduced. Energy costs are also reduced by the overall improvement in the power quality of the system.

Each bank was sized based on actual site requirements with outputs ranging from 2.1Mvar up 6Mvar. The system is automatically controlled by ABB's specialized RVT power factor controller which is able to monitor the network conditions and turn the MECB stages on and off as demand requires.

After each of the systems was completed at Scott Engineering's facility in Chino, ABB engineers conducted final on-site testing in the presence of Encana representatives before final shipment to Canada.

According to Timothy Heemskerk, ABB's Global MECB Product Manager, "The dedication and passion of the Scott Engineering team to complete these banks to the customers' requirements was fantastic."

About Scott Engineering:

Scott Engineering is a leading California-based manufacturer of medium voltage pole-mounted and pad-mounted equipment for the electrical utility and power distribution industry. Founded in 1966, Scott specializes in customized designs and manufacturing of top-quality equipment precisely built for their customers. Scott is 100 percent employee owned and has full MBE certification.

######



Media Contact:

Patrick McClure

Scott Engineering

5051 Edison Ave

Chino, CA 91710-5616

(909) 594-9637

patrick@scott-eng.com

Scott Engineering Harmonic Filter Bank installed at Encana LGP plant in Dawson Creek, B.C.

SOURCE: Scott Engineering