

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump had some tough words for North Korea on Friday, warning that U.S. patience with the regime of Kim Jong-un 'is over.'



The comments from Trump came as he delivered a statement in the White House Rose Garden alongside South Korean President Moon Jae-in.



'The era of strategic patience with the North Korean regime has failed,' Trump said. 'Many years and its failed. And, frankly, that patience is over.'



The remarks by Trump are similar to those made by other administration officials in what has been seen as criticism of the policy of former President Barack Obama.



Trump claimed the North Korean dictatorship has no respect for human life, pointing to the death of former University of Virginia student Otto Warmbier.



Warmbier, who was detained in North Korea for more than a year, died earlier this month just days after he returned the U.S. in a coma.



'The United States calls on other regional powers and all responsible nations to join us in implementing sanctions and demanding that the North Korean regime choose a better path and do it quickly, and a different future for its long-suffering people,' Trump said.



He added, 'Our goal is peace, stability and prosperity for the region. But the United States will defend itself - always will defend itself. Always. And we will always defend our allies.'



In addition to North Korea, Trump said his talks with Moon also included a focus on renegotiating a trade deal with South Korea.



Trump said in previous remarks from the Oval Office that the existing trade agreement with South Korea has been a 'rough deal for the United States' and claimed the new deal would be 'good for both parties.'



'What many people don't know is that South Korea is a major trading partner with the United States and we want something that's going to be good for the American worker,' Trump said. 'And I think we'll be able to do that today.'



(Photo: Michael Vadon)



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX