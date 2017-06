WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Steel stocks are seeing considerable strength in afternoon trading on Friday, with the NYSE Arca Steel Index climbing by 1.3 percent. Earlier in the session, the index reached a two-month intraday high.



Worthington Industries (WOR), Schnitzer Steel (SCHN), and Ryerson (RYI) are turning in some of the sector's best performances on the day.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX