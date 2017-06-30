Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 30, 2017) - RJK Explorations Ltd. (TSXV: RJX.A) ("RJK") has completed the previously announced sale to New Gold Inc. (TSX: NGD) (NYSE MKT: NGD) ("New Gold") of all of its interest in the BW East Claims, the BW West Claims and the BW South Claims, located in the Blackwater Gold District in British Columbia (the "Properties"), for total cash consideration of C$1.0 million.

The sale includes all of RJK's technical information related to the Properties, the permits held under the Mineral Tenure Act (British Columbia), and all of RJK's rights under various underlying agreements. Shareholder approval to the sale was obtained by way of special resolution at RJK's Annual and Special Meeting of shareholders held on June 26, 2017 and the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange to the sale was also been obtained.

A cash finder's fee in the amount of $82,500 is payable in connection with such sale to Doug McKay & Associates.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information, please contact:

Glenn Kasner, President

Telephone: (705) 567-5351

Mobile: (705) 568-7567

Kasner1@ntl.aibn.com