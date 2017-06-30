Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 30, 2017) - Orestone Mining Corp. (TSXV: ORS) announces that the Company will consolidate the Company's common shares ("Common Shares") on the basis of one (1) post-consolidation Common Share for every five (5) pre-consolidation Common Shares or at such lower consolidation ratio as may be required by the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Share Consolidation").

It is management's view that the Share Consolidation will benefit the Company by increasing investor interest, improving trading liquidity and improving the Company's ability to raise additional capital at a higher price per Common Share.

As at the date hereof, there are an aggregate of 37,772,233 Common Shares issued and outstanding. It is expected that, upon completion of the Share Consolidation, there will be an aggregate of approximately 7,554,446 Common Shares issued and outstanding.

The completion of the Share Consolidation is subject to obtaining the requisite approval of the TSX Venture Exchange including meeting the minimum distribution requirements.

Further information on the Share Consolidation will be announced at a later date.

