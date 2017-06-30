The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) today announced the acquisition of CVP Systems, a leading manufacturer of high-speed packaging systems for the meat processing industry. The company is based in Downers Grove, Ill., and has approximately $20 million in annual revenues.

"CVP Systems is a world leader in Modified Atmosphere Packaging, a highly innovative packaging technology that extends the shelf life of food through removing air and introducing a more beneficial environment during packaging. The addition of CVP further deepens the capabilities of our food processing group with a highly complementary technology to our product portfolio," said Selim A. Bassoul, Chairman and CEO of The Middleby Corporation. "With this acquisition we add a highly respected brand and continue to strengthen the portfolio of comprehensive solutions that we offer our customers in the food processing industry."

ABOUT THE MIDDLEBY CORPORATION

The Middleby Corporation is a global leader in the foodservice equipment industry. The company develops, manufactures, markets and services a broad line of equipment used in the commercial foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment industries. The company's leading equipment brands serving the commercial foodservice industry include Anets®, Bear Varimixer®, Beech®, Blodgett®, Blodgett Combi®, Blodgett Range®, Bloomfield®, Britannia®, Carter-Hoffmann®, Celfrost®, Concordia®, CookTek®, CTX®, Desmon®, Doyon®, Eswood®, frifri®, Follett®, Giga®, Goldstein®, Holman®, Houno®, IMC®, Induc®, Jade®, Lang®, Lincat®, MagiKitch'n®, Market Forge®, Marsal®, Middleby Marshall®, MPC®, Nieco®, Nu-Vu®, PerfectFry®, Pitco Frialator®, Southbend®, Star®, Sveba Dahlen®, Toastmaster®, TurboChef®, Wells® and Wunder-Bar®. The company's leading equipment brands serving the food processing industry include Alkar®, Armor Inox®, Auto-Bake®, Baker Thermal Solutions®, Burford®, Cozzini®, CVP Systems®, Danfotech®, Drake®, Glimek®, Maurer-Atmos®, MP Equipment®, RapidPak®, Spooner Vicars®, Stewart Systems® and Thurne®. The company's leading equipment brands serving the residential kitchen industry include AGA®, AGA Cookshop® Brigade®, Fired Earth®, Grange®, Heartland®, La Cornue®, Leisure Sinks®, Lynx®, Marvel®, Mercury®, Rangemaster®, Rayburn®, Redfyre®, Sedona®, Stanley®, Turbochef®, U-Line® and Viking®.

