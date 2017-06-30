TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 06/30/17 -- Partners Value Investments LP (the "Partnership") (TSX VENTURE: PVF.UN) today announced that it acquired ownership of 368,700 common shares (the "Acquired Shares") of Trisura Group Ltd. ("Trisura Group") (TSX: TSU), representing approximately 6.3% of the outstanding common shares of Trisura Group (the "Common Shares"). The Acquired Shares were purchased through the facilities of the Toronto Stock Exchange at a price of C$21.85 per Common Share, representing an aggregate purchase price of C$8,056,095.

Prior to the transaction, the Partnership owned, directly or indirectly, 574,934 Common Shares, representing approximately 9.9% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares. As a result of the transaction, the Partnership beneficially owns, directly or indirectly, 943,634 Common Shares, representing approximately 16.2% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares.

The Partnership acquired the Acquired Shares for investment purposes. It may, depending on market and other conditions, or as future circumstances may dictate, increase or dispose of some or all of the Common Shares it holds or will hold, or may continue to hold its current position.

This press release is being issued pursuant to the requirements of National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues of the Canadian Securities Administrators. An early warning report with additional information in respect of the foregoing matters will be filed and available on the SEDAR profile of Trisura Group at www.sedar.com.

The Partnership's head office is located at 181 Bay Street, Suite 210, Toronto, Ontario, M5J 2T3.

For further information or to obtain a copy of the early warning report, you may contact David Clare at 647-503-6516.

Note: This news release may contain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian provincial securities laws and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities regulations. Such statements can typically be identified by terminology such as "may", "will", "could", "should", "expect", "estimate" "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "possible", "continue", "objective" or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Although the Partnership believes that its anticipated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements and information are based upon reasonable assumptions and expectations, the reader should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and information because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond its control, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Partnership to differ materially from anticipated future results, performance or achievement expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and information. Except as required by law, the Partnership undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements and information, whether written or oral, that may be as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contacts:

David Clare

647-503-6516



