sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 30.06.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 559 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

14,237 Euro		+0,33
+2,37 %
WKN: A2DR85 ISIN: CA89679A1003 Ticker-Symbol: QPA 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TRISURA GROUP LTD Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
TRISURA GROUP LTD 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
TRISURA GROUP LTD
TRISURA GROUP LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
TRISURA GROUP LTD14,237+2,37 %