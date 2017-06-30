Regulatory News:

TechnipFMC plc ("TechnipFMC") (NYSE Euronext: FTI) (ISIN: GB00BDSFG982) announces that in accordance with Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6, it hereby notifies the market that as of 30 June 2017, the Company's capital consists of 467,221,709 ordinary shares of USD 1.00 each. The Company does not hold any shares in treasury.

Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 467,221,709. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interests in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Contacts:

Investor relations

Matt Seinsheimer

Vice President Investor Relations

Tel: +1 281 260 3665

Email: Matt Seinsheimer

or

James Davis

Senior Manager Investor Relations

Tel: +1 281 260 3665

Email: James Davis

or

Media relations

Christophe Belorgeot

Vice President Corporate Communications

Tel: +33 1 47 78 39 92

Email: Christophe Belorgeot

or

Delphine Nayral

Manager Public Relations

Tel: +33 1 47 78 34 83

Email: Delphine Nayral

or

Lisa Adams

Senior Manager Digital Communications

Tel: +1 281 405 4659

Email: Lisa Adams