Regulatory News:
TechnipFMC plc ("TechnipFMC") (NYSE Euronext: FTI) (ISIN: GB00BDSFG982) announces that in accordance with Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6, it hereby notifies the market that as of 30 June 2017, the Company's capital consists of 467,221,709 ordinary shares of USD 1.00 each. The Company does not hold any shares in treasury.
Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 467,221,709. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interests in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure and Transparency Rules.
