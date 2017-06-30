BLACKFALDS, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/30/17 -- Hemostemix Inc. ("Hemostemix" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: HEM) today announces that at the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held on June 29, 2017, shareholders overwhelmingly approved (i) fixing the number of directors on the Company's board of directors (the "Board") at three, (ii) electing three directors, namely Angus H. Jenkins, David L. Wood and Donald E. Friesen to the Board, (iii) the re-appointment of MNP LLP, Chartered Accountants, as auditors, (iv) the re-approval of Hemostemix's rolling stock option plan and (v) the secured credit transaction with Wood Capital Ltd. as further described in the Management Information Circular dated May 25, 2017 and the earlier press release of the Company dated April 10, 2017.

The Company is sincerely appreciative of the support of its shareholders throughout what has been a challenging period. Its further confirmed new leadership will continue to strive to not only reduce operating expenses and avoid similar tumult, but also to provide further enhanced, cohesive management that will promote greater transparency, and enhance value for all shareholders.

ABOUT HEMOSTEMIX INC.

Hemostemix is a public clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops and commercializes innovative blood-derived cell therapies for medical conditions not adequately addressed by current treatments. It is the first clinical-stage biotech company to test a stem-cell therapy in an international, multicenter, phase 2 clinical trial for patients with critical limb ischemia (CLI), a severe form of peripheral artery disease (PAD) caused by reduced blood flow to the legs. The phase 2 trial targets a participant's diseased tissue with proprietary cells grown from his or her blood that can support the formation of new blood vessels.

Hemostemix Inc. is traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol HEM. To find out more visit hemostemix.com or email office@hemostemix.com.

