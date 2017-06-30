Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recentglobal defense tactical computers marketreport. This research report also lists five other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170630005732/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global defense tactical computers market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The global tactical computers market is experiencing a linear growth rate with the increasing demand for modern tactical systems to support the armed forces in their mission requirements. This growth in defense tactical computers is a result of the increasing prominence of C4ISR systems globally.

Competitive vendor landscape

The global defense tactical computers market has the presence of several multinational and regional suppliers that have established their presence for many years. Multinational players offer heterogeneous products and services. They offer customized products as per the requirements of the clients and nature of the mission.

"As the market is not capital-intensive or technological inclined, the cost, quality, and reliability play a key role for the vendors' products. Suppliers in the Americas and EMEA have been in the field for quite some time. They showcase extensive technical advances and have dominated the market with their domain knowledge that has evolved over the years," says Moutushi Saha, a lead defense research analyst from Technavio.

The market is continuously evolving with newer technologies and models to meet the changing mission needs. Hence, there exists a chance for vendors in APAC to come up with product offerings that are innovative, high on the technical front, and cost lower low compared to products from multinational vendors. This eventually leads to price wars.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

Top five defense tactical computers market vendors

Cornet Technology

Cornet Technology designs and manufacturers tactical computers for land, air, and sea-based vehicles to deliver high processing power, automation, scalability to vehicles, and resource sharing. The company focuses on integrating tactical computers with the militaries' tactical cloud computing to enable warfighters to access critical information services.

Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems offers a broad portfolio of airborne, naval, and land systems and products for homeland security, defense, and commercial aviation applications. Elbit Systems provides computers, communication, intelligence, and command and control devices under C4I solutions.

General Dynamics

General Dynamics, through its Common Hardware Systems-4 (CHS-4) contract, provides the US army, navy, marine corps, and air force with tactical warfighters along with next-generation computers like the Itronix GD6000 vehicle dock computer, GD300 rugged wearable computer, etc.

Leonardo

Leonardo, through its wholly owned subsidiary DRS Technologies, is a world supplier of rugged platform computers and display systems. The company among the key vendors to the US Army and the UK MoD with a supply of more than 2,00,000 systems.

Saab

Saab provides a wide range of defense tactical computers that qualify for different military standards such as MIL-STD-810F and MIL-STD-461F. The company offers rugged vehicle computers, vehicle displays, display computers, portable computers such as laptops and tablets, peripheral equipment, Ethernet products, and others.

Browse Related Reports:

Global Military Fire Control Systems Market 2017-2021

Global Military Aircraft Battery Market 2017-2021

Global CBRND Market 2017-2021

Become a Technavio Insights member and access all three of these reports for a fraction of their original cost. As a Technavio Insights member, you will have immediate access to new reports as they're published in addition to all 6,000+ existing reports covering segments like aerospacedefense technology, and aerospace components. This subscription nets you thousands in savings, while staying connected to Technavio's constant transforming research library, helping you make informed business decisions more efficiently.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170630005732/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com