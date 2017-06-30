TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 06/30/17 -- (TSX: XCR) (TSX: XGR) (TSX: XGC) (TSX: XAL) (TSX: XBZ) (TSX: CBQ) (TSX: CBQ.A)

BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited ("BlackRock Canada"), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc. ("BlackRock") (NYSE: BLK) announced plans today to terminate the following funds (collectively, the "Terminating Funds"), based on an ongoing process to review its product lineup and ensure it meets the evolving needs of its clients. The Terminating Funds will terminate on or about September 27, 2017 (the "Termination Date").

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Fund Name Ticker ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- iShares Conservative Core Portfolio Builder Fund XCR ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- iShares Growth Core Portfolio Builder Fund XGR ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- iShares Global Completion Portfolio Builder Fund XGC ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- iShares Alternatives Completion Portfolio Builder FundXAL ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- iShares MSCI Brazil Index ETF XBZ ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- iShares BRIC Index ETF CBQ, CBQ.A ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

BlackRock Canada expects that the units of each of the Terminating Funds will cease trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX") and be delisted from the TSX on or about September 20, 2017. In connection with the termination, the assets of each Terminating Fund will be liquidated. As soon as practicable following the Termination Date, the liquidation proceeds will be distributed, after paying or providing for all liabilities and obligations of such Terminating Fund, pro rata among unitholders of record of such Terminating Fund on the Termination Date. Following the termination and distributions described above with respect to a Terminating Fund, such Terminating Fund will be dissolved. BlackRock Canada will issue an additional press release on or about the Termination Date confirming final details of the terminations.

About BlackRock

BlackRock is a global leader in investment management, risk management and advisory services for institutional and retail clients. At March 31, 2017, BlackRock's AUM was US$5.4 trillion. BlackRock helps clients around the world meet their goals and overcome challenges with a range of products that include separate accounts, mutual funds, iShares® (exchange-traded funds), and other pooled investment vehicles. BlackRock also offers risk management, advisory and enterprise investment system services to a broad base of institutional investors through BlackRock Solutions®. As of March 31, 2017, the firm had approximately 13,000 employees in more than 30 countries and a major presence in global markets, including North and South America, Europe, Asia, Australia and the Middle East and Africa. For additional information, please visit the Company's website at www.blackrock.com/ca / Twitter: @BlackRockCA / Blog: www.blackrockblog.com/can

About iShares

iShares® is a global leader in ETFs, with more than a decade of expertise and commitment to individual and institutional investors of all sizes. With over 700 funds globally across multiple asset classes and strategies and more than US$1.4 trillion in assets under management as of March 31, 2017, iShares helps clients around the world build the core of their portfolios, meet specific investment goals and implement market views. iShares funds are powered by the expert portfolio and risk management of BlackRock, trusted to manage more money than any other investment firm(1).

iShares® ETFs are managed by BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited. Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investing in iShares® ETFs. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing. The funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Tax, investment and all other decisions should be made, as appropriate, only with guidance from a qualified professional.

MSCI and EAFE are trademarks of MSCI, Inc. ("MSCI"). XBZ, XEC, XEF, XEH, XEM, XEU, XFC, XFI, XFF, XFS, XFA, XIN, XMI, XML, XMM, XMS, XMU, XMV, XMW, XMY, XWD, XAW, XFH, XDIV, XDU, XDUH, XDG and XDGH are permitted to use the MSCI mark and, as applicable, the EAFE mark pursuant to a license agreement between MSCI and BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, N.A., relating to, among other things, the license granted to BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, N.A. to use the indices. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, N.A. has sublicensed the use of these trademarks to BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited. XBZ, XEC, XEF, XEH, XEM, XEU, XFC, XFI, XFF, XFS, XFA, XIN, XMI, XML, XMM, XMS, XMU, XMV, XMW, XMY, XWD, XAW, XFH, XDIV, XDU, XDUH, XDG and XDGH are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by MSCI and MSCI makes no representation, condition or warranty regarding the advisability of investing in XBZ, XEC, XEF, XEH, XEM, XEU, XFC, XFI, XFF, XFS, XFA, XIN, XMI, XML, XMM, XMS, XMU, XMV, XMW, XMY, XWD, XAW, XFH, XDIV, XDU, XDUH, XDG and XDGH.

"BNY Mellon", "BNY Mellon BRIC Select ADR Index" and "BNY Mellon BRIC Select ADR Index CAD Hedged" are service marks of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation or its subsidiaries, affiliates or group companies ("BNY Mellon") and have been licensed for use by BlackRock for use with certain iShares funds. BNY Mellon provides no advice nor recommendations regarding products based on any index licensed by BNY Mellon, including the iShares funds and none of the iShares funds are sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by BNY Mellon, or its respective affiliates, or third party licensors, and BNY Mellon makes no representation, warranty, or condition regarding the advisability of buying, selling, or holding units in the iShares funds and does not accept any liability in relation to their issue, operation and trading.

© 2017 BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited. All rights reserved. iSHARES and BLACKROCK are registered trademarks of BlackRock, Inc., or its subsidiaries in the United States and elsewhere. Used with permission.

(1) Based on US$5.4 trillion in AUM as of 3/31/17

Contacts:

Contact for Media:

Maeve Hannigan

T - 416-643-4058

C - 416-564-1540

Maeve.Hannigan@blackrock.com



