Vestas has received a firm and unconditional order in the USA, comprising 170 V110-2.0 MW turbines, for a total of 302 MW, ref. company announcement no.22/2016 of 17 June 2016.



Additional information about the project:



Customer: MidAmerican Energy Company -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Project name: Undisclosed at the customer's request. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Location/Country: Iowa, USA -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of MW: 302 MW -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of 170 V110-2.0 MW turbines (excl. previously purchased PTC turbines/turbine components) type(s): -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Contract type: Supply-only -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Contract scope: The contract includes supply of the wind turbines, as well as a five-year Active Output Management 5000 service agreement. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Time of delivery: Delivery of the wind turbines is expected to begin in second quarter of 2018, with commissioning planned for fourth quarter of 2018. --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Total year-to-date announced order intake in MW: 3,805 MW (see overview at vestas.com/investor).



Contact details Vestas Wind Systems A/S, Denmark Hans Martin Smith, Senior Vice President, Group Treasury and Investor Relations Tel: +45 9730 8209



Vestas-American Wind Technology Chris Brown, President



For more information, or to arrange an interview with Chris Brown, please contact:



Anders Riis, Head of External Communications Tel: +45 4181 3922



A news release from Vestas-American Wind Technology regarding the above-mentioned order will also be published on vestas.com under "Company News".



