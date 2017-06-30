Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recentglobal entrance floor mat marketreport until 2021. This research report also lists ten other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170630005760/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global entrance floor mat market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The research study by Technavio on the global entrance floor mat market for 2017-2021 provides a detailed industry analysis based on the product (scraper and wiper floor mat, anti-fatigue floor mat, logo floor mat, and specialty floor mat), application (indoor and outdoor), material (coir, cotton, and nylon), end-user (commercial and residential), and geography (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC).

"The global entrance floor mat market is projected to grow to more than USD 6,700 million by 2021, at a CAGR of nearly 5% over the forecast period. Product differentiators such as attractive colors and innovative materials used in products are attracting more consumers to this market," says Poonam Saini, a lead analyst at Technavio for retail goods and services research.

Competitive vendor landscape

The global entrance floor mat market is highly competitive with the presence of major vendors, small players, and various unorganized players. It is imperative for vendors in the market to differentiate their product offerings through clear and unique value propositions to survive and succeed in this stiff competitive environment.

Many players in the market are focusing on developing new and innovative floor mats that help to differentiate themselves in the market. Development of new products relies heavily on both long-term and short-term financial investments. Players often engage in price wars by offering promotional offers or lowering their product prices to maintain their existing position in the market.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

Top five vendors in the global entrance floor mat market

3M

3M offers safety and electronics, graphics, industrial, and consumer-related products. It operates in the industrial, healthcare, safety and graphics, electronics and energy, and consumer segments.

Cintas

Cintas designs, manufactures, and implements corporate identity uniform programs. Its offerings include entrance mats, promotional products, restroom supplies, fire protection, document management, and first-aid and safety services.

Forbo International

Forbo International sells and manufactures construction and flooring adhesives along with power transmission and conveyor belt solutions. The company produces, develops, and sells linoleum, entrance flooring systems, needle felt floor covering, vinyl floorings, Flotex the washable textile flooring, and construction and building adhesives through this segment.

NoTrax

NoTrax manufactures several floor mats. It offers safety and anti-fatigue, logo, entrance, dissipative and anti-static, insulative and non-conductive, and specialty mats for residential and commercial customers. The company sells its products through a network of distributors in Canada, the US, and Mexico, and online distributors.

UniFirst

UniFirst designs, manufactures, and sells uniforms and protective clothing including pants, shirts, coveralls, jackets, smocks, lab coats, aprons; and specialized protective wear. It also sells floor mats, facility service products, dry and wet mops, and wiping mops.

Browse Related Reports:

Global Decorative Lighting Market 2017-2021

Global Luxury Furniture Market 2017-2021

Global Online Sports Retailing Market 2017-2021

Become a Technavio Insights member and access all three of these reports for a fraction of their original cost. As a Technavio Insights member, you will have immediate access to new reports as they're published in addition to all 6,000+ existing reports covering segments like luggageretail systems, and pet supplies. This subscription nets you thousands in savings, while staying connected to Technavio's constant transforming research library, helping you make informed business decisions more efficiently.

About Technavio

Technavio is leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, resellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170630005760/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630-333-9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com