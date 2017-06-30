TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 06/30/17 -- Banro Corporation ("Banro" or the "Company") (NYSE MKT: BAA)(TSX: BAA) announces that the eight nominees listed in the Company's management information circular for the annual meeting of shareholders of the Company (the "Meeting") held on Friday, June 30, 2017 were elected at the Meeting as directors of Banro. The vote was conducted by a show of hands. The detailed results of the votes received by proxy are set out below:

Name Votes % Votes Votes % Votes For For Withheld Withheld ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Richard W. Brissenden 79,113,205 96.19% 3,131,212 3.81% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- John A. Clarke 79,198,051 96.30% 3,046,366 3.70% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Peter N. Cowley 81,771,039 99.42% 473,378 0.58% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Michael H. Li 79,192,238 96.29% 3,052,179 3.71% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Jiongjie Lu 64,686,824 78.65% 17,557,593 21.35% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Robert L. Rauch 64,689,392 78.66% 17,555,025 21.34% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Robert A. Rorrison 81,771,400 99.42% 473,017 0.58% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Derrick H. Weyrauch 81,679,549 99.31% 564,868 0.69% ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Voting results on all matters voted on at the Meeting will be filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Banro Corporation is a Canadian gold mining company focused on production from the Twangiza mine, which began commercial production September 1, 2012, and on production at its second gold mine at Namoya, where commercial production was declared effective January 1, 2016. The Company's longer term objectives include the development of two additional major, wholly-owned gold projects, Lugushwa and Kamituga. The four projects, each of which has a mining license, are located along the 210 kilometre long Twangiza-Namoya gold belt in the South Kivu and Maniema provinces of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. All business activities are followed in a socially and environmentally responsible manner.

