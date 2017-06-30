VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/30/17 -- Lundin Gold Inc. ("Lundin Gold" or the "Company") (TSX: LUG)(OMX: LUG) reports the following share capital and voting rights update in accordance with the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act.

As a result of the issuance of 47,293 common shares in connection with a previously disclosed loan facility, as at June 30, 2017 the number of issued and outstanding shares of the Company is 118,901,825 common shares with voting rights.

About the Company

Lundin Gold Inc., headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, owns the Fruta del Norte (FDN) gold project in southeast Ecuador, which is one of the largest and highest grade undeveloped gold projects in the world. The Company has an experienced board and management team with extensive expertise in construction and operations dedicated to the advancement of this exceptional project.

The Company operates with transparency and in accordance with international best practices in the areas of sustainability, health and safety, environment and community relations. The Company is committed to addressing the challenge of sustainability - delivering value to its shareholders, while simultaneously providing economic and social benefits to impacted communities and minimizing its environmental footprint. The Company believes that the value created through the development of FDN will not only greatly benefit its shareholders, but also help the Government and people of Ecuador.

Additional Information

The Company is obliged to make this information public pursuant to the Financial Instruments Trading Act (Sweden). The information was submitted for publication at 2:30pm Pacific Time on June 30, 2017.

Contacts:

Lundin Gold Inc.

Ron F. Hochstein

President and CEO

+593-2-299-6400

+1-604-806-3589



Lundin Gold Inc.

Sophia Shane

Corporate Development

+1-604-689-7842

info@lundingold.com

www.lundingold.com



