Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recentglobal hair dryer marketreport until 2021. This research report also lists 24 other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

Technavio has published a new report on the global hair dryer market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The research study by Technavio on the global hair dryer market for 2017-2021 provides a detailed industry analysis based on the end-users (professional and individual), products (corded and cordless), price range (mass, mid-range, premium, and ultra-premium), and geography (the Americas, Europe, APAC, and MEA).

"The global hair dryer market is projected to grow to nearly USD 17 billion by 2021, at a CAGR of close to 5% over the forecast period. Changing demographics and the growing trend of personal grooming are the key factors boosting the market growth," says Poonam Saini, a lead analyst at Technavio for consumer services and personal care research.

Competitive vendor landscape

The global hair dryer market is highly competitive with the presence of a few major and many small- and mid-sized vendors. The major players include Conair, Dyson, Panasonic, Koninklijke Philips, and TESCOM. These players are very competitive in terms of their product offerings. In 2016, these five major vendors contributed almost 30% to the global revenue.

Dyson and Koninklijke Philips are European MNCs based in the UK and the Netherlands, respectively. Conair is based in the US, and Panasonic and TESCOM are based in Japan. The market presence of these companies signifies that these, except TESCOM, have significant market share across all regions. TESCOM's largest revenue share for hair dryers comes from APAC.

Top five vendors in the global hair dryer market

Conair

Conair develops, manufactures, and markets personal grooming, bath and spa, hair care, health and wellness, garment and home care, oral care, and travel products. The company serves customers through its online retailers and online stores in the US, Mexico, Spain, and Brazil.

Dyson

Dyson designs and manufactures lighting products, fans and heaters, hand dryers, and vacuum cleaners. It markets and sells its products through retailers in the UK and globally. The company sells its products in more than 65 countries worldwide.

Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips engages in the healthcare, consumer lifestyle, and lighting businesses worldwide. Globally, it is one of the leading manufacturers of personal care appliances, including hair dryers. The company has positioned itself as a manufacturer of superior quality hair dryers.

Panasonic

Panasonic manufactures and distributes electronic and electrical products in Japan and worldwide. The company provides various business solutions such as communication solutions, security systems, professional AV, document and imaging solutions, IT solutions, terminal solutions, and recording media.

TESCOM

TESCOM offers beauty and personal care appliances, including hair care and skin care appliances. Its commercial use brand Nobby has been a top seller among hair care professionals.

