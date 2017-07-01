Technavio's latest report on the global knee replacement devices marketprovides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technavio defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This Smart News Release features multimedia.

Technavio has published a new report on the global knee replacement devices market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The research study by Technavio on the global knee replacement devices market for 2017-2021 provides a detailed industry analysis based on the procedure type (primary, partial, and revision knee replacements), end-user (hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers), and geography (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC).

Knee replacement devices or knee prosthetics are some of the most important implants used for the treatment of end-stage knee osteoarthritis. The increase in the prevalence of knee-related problems such as osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis have increased the demand for knee replacement devices globally. Technavio analysts forecast the global knee replacement devices market to grow to USD 8,684.9 million by 2021, at a CAGR of more than 3% over the forecast period.

The top three emerging trends driving the global knee replacement devices market according to Technavio healthcare and life sciences research analysts are:

Growing demand for cementless knee replacement

Emergence of 3D printing of knee implants

Growing preference for robot-assisted knee replacement surgeries

Cementless knee replacement devices can lead to many post-operative complications such as bone cement implantation syndrome (BCIS), which may lead to hyperthermia, hypertension, inflammation, fracture, and neurological impairment after they have been implanted in the body. In order to avoid these complications, cementless knee replacement devices are being used by surgeons.

"Cementless knee replacement devices have a rough surface and microscopic pores, which results in reduced pain and enhances mobility functions. These implants are also time-saving, which results in many surgeons recommending cementless knee replacement surgeriessays Barath Palada, a lead analyst at Technavio for orthopedics and medical devices research.

The growing demand for knee replacement devices is encouraging vendors to invest in developing breakthrough technologies. One such key technology is 3D printing of knee implants, which uses computer-aided digital models to create customized implants as per patients' requirements that fit perfectly.

ConforMis is one of the first companies to provide 3D implants for the knee. The company's iTotal joint replacement system uses 3D printing to create customized knee replacement devices, which can fit a patient perfectly. Thus, the emergence of 3D printing in the development of various knee replacement devices will have a positive impact on the market growth.

The technological advancements in the field of medical surgery are boosting the popularity of robot-assisted technology to complete complex surgeries with high precision and more flexibility than the conventional techniques. In a knee replacement procedure, the robotic system helps the surgeon to perform the surgery with the help of mechanical arms along with surgical instruments and cameras.

"Robot-assisted knee replacement surgery minimizes complications and risks, reduces pain and blood loss, aids in faster recovery, and causes less noticeable scars than the conventional techniques. The process is carried out with the help of 3D computer mapping and micro-robotics, and creates minimal or no damage to the peripheral bones and tissuessays Barath.

