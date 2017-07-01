Infiniti Research has announced the top 10 leading bearings vendors in their recent global bearings market 2017-2021 report. Several segments of this market are primed for steady growth over the next five years and offer plenty of new market opportunities.

Market Landscape

According to Infiniti Research, the global bearings market will find its growth majorly in the construction and food and beverage segments. By application in the construction industry, earth moving equipment contributes to the highest share in the bearing market. By application in the food and beverage industry, the beverage bottling segment contributes the largest revenue share to the bearing market. The market has been experiencing huge demand in China and India as APAC is the largest bearing market for both construction equipment and F&B segments.

Top Vendors in the Global Bearings Market

Schaeffler Group

Schaeffler deals in the manufacturing of rolling element bearings primarily for the automotive, aerospace, construction, and industrial usage. They produce high quality bearings like Barden ball bearings which are very precise and accurate with longer life. The company has a strong global distribution network with modern warehouse and distribution centers to ensure timely delivery.

JTEKT Corp.

JTEKT is a Japanese company which manufactures bearings under the Koyo division. Driveline components and machine tools are its other major products. They recently established a technical center in Brazil and Egypt to expand their market and have an Iga test course which allows them to test bearings under specialized conditions for usage in automobiles, which leads to development of competitive products.

SKF AB

SKF AB is a global manufacturer of rolling bearing, seals, lubricant systems, and mechatronics services. They have operations in 130 countries and 115 manufacturing sites in 24 countries. SKF AB has a broad product portfolio with five standalone businesses with different customer specific applications.

NSK Ltd.

NSK Ltd. manufactures ball and roller bearings. NSK also manufactures automotive products including transmission bearings, power steering systems, and wheel hub units. The company has an extensive product portfolio starting from transmission and electrical equipment to hybrid cars. They were one of the 1st to develop bearings and have high brand loyalty.

NTN Corp.

NTN Corp. is a Japan based company involved in sale and manufacture of mechanical parts such as bearings, drive shafts and precision equipment. Their heavy focus on R&D has helped to develop ULTAGE spherical roller bearings which have a unique high loading capacity.

Infiniti Research also lists LYC Bearing Corp., Nachi Fujikoshi Corp., C&U Group, Minebea Mitsumi Inc., and Harbin bearing Group Co. as top vendors in the global bearings market.

