The global lymphoma drugs marketis expected to grow at a CAGR of around 8% during the forecast period, according to Technavio's latest market research.

In this market research report, Technaviocovers the market outlook and growth prospects of the globallymphoma drugsmarketfor 2017-2021. The market is further categorized into two major segments based on disease type which include Hodgkin lymphoma (HL) drugs and non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL) drugs. The NHL drugs accounted for more than 92% of the market share in 2016.

"Cancer is a huge burden for the society across the globe. The rising cases of lymphoma are one of the major factors driving the global lymphoma drugs market. Developed countries such as the US, Australia, Japan, and those of European countries such as the UK, Italy, France, Germany, and Spain are expected to witness a higher rate of the disease and hence will contribute to the higher growth rate of the market," says Sapna Jha, a lead research analyst for oncologyat Technavio.

Technavio's research analysts segment the global lymphoma drugs market into the following regions:

Americas

EMEA

APAC

Lymphoma drugs market in Americas

The Americas dominated the global lymphoma drugs market, accounting for almost 49% of the global revenue in 2016. The US is the largest revenue contributor, capturing a significant portion of the market. The growing number of lymphoma patients in the US is expected to be one of the major growth factors for the region.

Apart from the US, Canada also has a relatively high prevalence rate of lymphoma especially NHL. During the past few years, lymphoma has been the most common form of cancer in children in Canada after leukemia and cancers of the central nervous system (CNS). However, better treatment facilities for lymphoma has declined the overall mortality rate to about 2% since 2001. The introduction of highly active antiretroviral therapy (HAART) has led to the downfall of aggressive forms of NHL, which are also attributed to the HIV infections.

Lymphoma drugs market in EMEA

The lymphoma drugs market in EMEA is expected to grow at a high CAGR of 8% during the forecast period. High prevalence rate of the disease in some of the European countries such as the UK, France, Italy, Germany, and Spain and some of the African countries will lead to higher demand for the drugs in the region. Lymphoma is the third most common cancer type affecting children in the UK and accounts for around 10% of the total cancer cases in the country.

"Industry-academia collaborations assist global healthcare organizations to achieve their drug-related global goals, which will also help to drive the market during the forecast period. For instance, organizations such as World Health Organization, the United Nations Children's Emergency Fund, and Gavi support and conduct various awareness programs to educate end-users about the treatment options available for lymphoma," says Sapna.

Lymphoma drugs market in APAC

The APAC region is mainly driven by the high prevalence of the disease in countries such as Australia and Japan. Australia and New Zealand are among the countries with the highest incident rate of NHL on a global basis. It is the sixth most common type of cancer in the country. However, improving treatment facilities have led to high survival rate against the disease in the country. For instance, the country has had an average survival rate of above 75% over the last five years.

The top vendors in the global lymphoma drugs market as highlighted in this market research analysis are:

Celgene

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

Johnson Johnson

Seattle Genetics

