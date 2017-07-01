According to the latest market study released by Technavio, theglobal organic light-emitting diode (OLED) lighting market is expected to grow at an astounding CAGR of almost 91% from 2017-2021.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170630005804/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global OLED lighting market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This research report titled 'Global OLED Lighting Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This market research report also includes up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

As of 2016, OLED lighting was largely adopted by the architectural, hospitality, and the automotive sectors due to its design flexibility advantages. The emergence of flexible, transparent, and color-tunable panels is expected to boost the market growth during the forecast period.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

Technavio's analysts categorize the global OLED lighting market into six major segments by end-users. They are:

Industrial

Residential

Automotive

Commercial

Hospitality

Architectural

The top three revenue-generating end-user segments for the global OLED lighting market are discussed below:

Global OLED lighting market for architectural sector

The global OLED lighting market for the architectural sector is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 78% during the forecast period. OLEDs are mainly used for decoration due to their small-scale and limited uptake. In this segment, OLEDs are used for the illumination of building structures with the artistic integration of light sources and architectural elements such as signage.

According to Chetan Mohan, a lead lighting research analyst from Technavio, "The increasing use of OLEDs in artistic buildings, due to their better efficacy and energy, is likely to contribute to the market growth during the forecast period. OLED panels have changed the ways lighting can be implemented for different architectural designs

Global OLED lighting market for hospitality sector

This segment includes lighting for hotels, bars, and restaurants. It uses OLEDs for decorative lighting, which ranges from mood lighting to orientation lighting. The growing trend of these types of lighting and various color combinations in metro cities is expected to drive the OLED lighting market during the forecast period.

"Appropriate lighting plays an important role in hotels and restaurants for enhancing the atmosphere. A mix of lighting technologies is used to create a balance between energy efficiency, functionality, simplicity, and style. Due to the numerous design advantages and flexibility of OLED lighting panels, high-end hotels and restaurants are switching from CFLs, LEDs, and HIDs to OLED lighting," says Chetan.

Global OLED lighting market for commercial sector

This segment includes lighting for office buildings, healthcare institutions, educational institutions, and other buildings utilized for public or commercial purposes, such as meeting rooms, workspaces, reception areas, hallways or corridors, staircases, restrooms, and basements.

Due to the high costs of installation associated with OLED lighting panels, OLED lighting was largely adopted in high-end stores and luxury office and commercial spaces across the globe, as of 2016. However, with the increasing adoption of OLED lighting in other sectors such as the hospitality and architectural, the technology will be adopted by the commercial sector as well during the forecast period.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's research analysts in this report are:

OSRAM

LG Display

OLEDWorks

Browse Related Reports:

Global UV Lamp Market 2017-2021

Global Lighting Market 2017-2021

Global Architectural Lighting Market 2017-2021

Become a Technavio Insights member and access all three of these reports for a fraction of their original cost. As a Technavio Insights member, you will have immediate access to new reports as they're published in addition to all 6,000+ existing reports covering segments like displayssensors, and embedded systems. This subscription nets you thousands in savings, while staying connected to Technavio's constant transforming research library, helping you make informed business decisions more efficiently.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170630005804/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com