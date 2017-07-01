According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the online language training market in APAC is expected to reach USD 9.93 billion by 2021, growing at a CAGR of almost 22%.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170630005808/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the online language training market in APAC from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This research report titled 'Online Language Training Market in APAC 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This market research report also includes up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

The robust growth of the online language training market in APAC can be attributed to a large number of learners enrolled in English language learning programs. Many countries in APAC have started introducing formal English language training from the early academic years. Countries such as China and South Korea have been keen on increasing English language skills among students. These countries are spending large sums on English language courses, making them among the top revenue contributors globally.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

Technavio's educationresearch analysts categorize the online language training market in APAC into the following segments by language. They are:

English

Chinese

German

Others

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

The top three language segments for the online language training market in APAC are discussed below:

English

English is the most popular foreign language learned in APAC. The need for learners to gain proficiency in speaking, reading, and writing English has resulted in the establishment of English training institutions. It has been observed that in countries such as Australia, Canada, the US, and the UK, universities require applicants to pass language tests such as IELTS, GRE, and TOEFL.

According to Jhansi Mary, a lead K12 and higher education research analyst from Technavio, "Organizations are also mandating English courses as a part of their training to enhance language skills of their employees to compete in the intensely competitive corporate culture. Companies that have origins in countries such as Germany and Saudi Arabia mostly have English as the international language of business for various corporate communications.

Chinese

Mandarin Chinese is another most widely learned language in APAC. Although less popular than English, there is a steady demand for learning Mandarin Chinese. The demand for Chinese language proficient people is confronted primarily from the education and tourism industries.

"The majority of Mandarin Chinese speakers are found in the Southeast Asian countries, which is also a popular travel destination for tourists. Hence, to generate revenues from the tourism industry, there is a huge emphasis laid on learning Mandarin Chinese. Similarly, the job opportunities for Mandarin Chinese proficient graduates is present in almost all the fields such as diplomacy, translation, teaching, business, and law," says Jhansi.

German

The German language learning is on the rise because of the lucrative job opportunities in the European countries. One of the primary reasons to learn this language is coming from the growing commercial relationships between the APAC countries such as India and German speaking countries.

German language is complex in comparison with other European languages. The demand for learning this language is rising in APAC countries, especially India. This is evident from the fact that various private schools in India are offering this language as a mandatory subject at primary and secondary school levels. This will further fuel the demand for German speaking teachers in India.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's research analysts in this report are:

Linguatronics

New Oriental Education Technology

Rosetta Stone

Sanako

Browse Related Reports:

Language Training Market in India 2017-2021

Business Etiquette Training Market in APAC 2017-2021

Global Corporate Compliance Training Market 2017-2021

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170630005808/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com