Unibet Announce Official Partnership With Aston Villa

LONDON, July 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Unibet, the multi award-winning online gambling operator, has become the Principal Partner of Aston Villa Football Club.

(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/529966/Unibet_Aston_Villa.jpg )



Unibet is part of the Kindred Group, one of the largest gambling companies in the world, and will become the Club's official shirt partner from the start of the 2017-18 season, placing them at the heart of English football with the biggest club in England's second city.

In addition to the presence on the front of The Villan's eye-catching new kit, Unibet will also be on the front of the Aston Villa Ladies' team shirts.

Luke Organ, Chief Commercial Officer for Aston Villa said: "We are very pleased to partner with Unibet. They made it clear from the outset how important our fans will be to this partnership and their planned level of emphasis that they will put on our fans will be exciting to see come to life.

"The Club's size is reflected by this relationship with Unibet and we look forward to testing our data and digital abilities to drive value and provide a rounded partnership for us all to enjoy."

Sam Mead, Head of Marketing UK for Unibet, said: "We are delighted to be partnering with Aston Villa in their push for promotion back to the Premier League. Unibet and Aston Villa are two of the biggest names in our respective fields with a rich heritage; Unibet genuinely understand football fans and, working together with Aston Villa, will be ensuring we enhance the enjoyment of their fans in all aspects of the beautiful game.

"We look forward to supporting Villa fans and the Birmingham area with unique content and special betting opportunities."

Be The First To Play in The New Villa Kit

And there will be no delay from the very start of the partnership when Unibet will be giving supporters the chance to be amongst the very first to wear and play in the new Aston Villa kit in a tournament alongside Villa legends and celebrities at Villa's renowned Bodymoor Heath training ground.

Unibet are currently price-boosting Aston Villa to 10/1 from 8/1 joint-favourites to win The Championship this season whilst Steve Bruce's men are also considered the most likely to gain promotion back into the top tier at 5/2.