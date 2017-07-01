Monaco Token to Begin Trading on Bittrex on July 1st, 6pm US Pacific Time

ZUG, Switzerland, July 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Monaco Technology GMBH announced today that it's MCO Token will begin trading on Bittrex Exchange on July 1st, 6pm US Pacific Time.

Monaco recently completed a successful CrowdSale raising $26.5m placing it in the Top10 ICOs of 2017 according to CoinSchedule.

Kris Marszalek, Founder of Monaco Technology, commented: "We're excited to partner with Bittrex, a leading Digital Currency trading platform and one of the most trusted brands in the industry. It's the perfect platform for millions of users to get access to MCO Token, especially those who missed out on our CrowdSale."

Trading begins on July 1st, 6pm Pacific Time.

ABOUT MONACO

Founded in June 2016, Monaco built world's best cryptocurrency card, allowing users to spend Bitcoin and Ether at perfect interbank exchanges rates anywhere Visa cards are accepted, saving $30-40 on every $500 equivalent spent. Monaco raised over $26.5m through one of the most successful CrowdSale events to date. The company is headquartered in Switzerland with operations in Hong Kong and Singapore. For more information please visit www.mona.co

ABOUT BITTREX EXCHANGE

Bittrex provides individuals and businesses with a world-class experience buying and selling cutting-edge cryptocurrencies and digital tokens. Based and fully regulated in the United States, Bittrex provides lightning-fast trade execution, stable wallets, and industry-best security practices. For more information, visit: www.bittrex.com