MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 07/01/17 -- Bombardier is proud to join in Canada's 150th anniversary celebrations by honouring our collective Canadian spirit of innovation. For the past 150 years, Canadians have shaped the world we live in with breakthroughs ranging from scientific discoveries and inventions to new mobility solutions and day-to-day essentials.

Born in Quebec 75 years ago and present in Ontario for the past 25 years, Bombardier has become a global aviation and rail transportation leader, operating production and engineering sites in 29 countries and employing 66,000 people worldwide. Today, we celebrate Canada as our home: a unique country whose dynamism and ingenuity have been at the heart of our history and are the guardians of the most promising future.

Watch our video celebrating Canadian ingenuity.

https://www.facebook.com/Bombardier.corpo/

About Bombardier

Bombardier is the world's leading manufacturer of both planes and trains. Looking far ahead while delivering today, Bombardier is evolving mobility worldwide by answering the call for more efficient, sustainable and enjoyable transportation everywhere. Our vehicles, services and, most of all, our employees are what make us a global leader in transportation.

Bombardier is headquartered in Montreal, Canada. Our shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (BBD) and we are listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index. In the fiscal year ended December 31, 2016, we posted revenues of $16.3 billion. News and information are available at bombardier.com or follow us on Twitter @Bombardier.

Notes to Editors

To receive our press releases, please visit the RSS Feed section.

Bombardier is a trademark of Bombardier Inc. and its subsidiaries.

Contacts:

Olivier Marcil

Vice President, External Relations

Bombardier Inc.

514-502-4670

Olivier.marcil@bombardier.com



