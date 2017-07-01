Rivetz Introduces Decentralized Cybersecurity Token to Secure Devices

RICHMOND, Massachusetts, July 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/--Rivetz Intl . (https://rivetzintl.com/), a newly formed subsidiary of Rivetz Corp., today announced the RvT cyber security token, created to combine trusted computing with blockchain technology that can offer comprehensive privacy protection. Rivetz believes the RvT token will enable multi-factor authentication across devices, to achieve provable security at the transaction and authentication level. Furthermore, Rivetz believes the solution will enable peer-to-peer transactions to have provable cyber controls that become a permanent part of the blockchain record, providing cryptographic proof that the measured protections were in place before a transaction can execute. The Rivetz solution is built on technology that has already been delivered on over a billion devices containing ARM-compatible processors.

RvT token technology takes advantage of the established capabilities of the Trusted Execution Environment (TEE) to provide a vault on the device to securely enable machine execution of instructions that are subject to owner-led policy. The Rivetz trusted app checks the status of a device before undertaking a task, such as connecting to the cloud. If the current condition of the TEE and the registered reference conditions match, the task can proceed. If not, the task will not be permitted.





"Since my introduction to blockchain in 2013, it's been clear that blockchain technology and trusted computing have the potential to provide the global infrastructure to enable billions of trusted computing devices already in circulation with built-in decentralized cyber security," said Steven Sprague, Founder of Rivetz. "We've invested and built the foundations to realize that vision. Rivetz believes that the launch of the RvT token and RvT powered services will provide a decentralized operational and economic model to boost the adoption of built-in security controls."



The launch of the RvT token builds on existing trusted computing technology already deployed by Rivetz Corp., which has been done over the last three years to prototype advanced transaction and security capabilities. Blockchain, IoT, cloud computing and many other markets can benefit from provable controls. Today's devices contain advanced security hardware, and Rivetz's mission is to put that deployed security to work to provide a simpler, safer experience for users.





The launch of the RvT token sale is expected to take place on July 25, 2017. More details along with a technical white paper are available at:www.rivetzintl.com.

About Rivetz International

Rivetz International is a wholly owned subsidiary of Rivetz Corp., focused on solving problems associated with consumer and machine-to-machine digital transactions. Rivetz technology provides a safer and easier-to-use model for all users to protect their digital assets using hardware-based device identity. The device plays a critical role in automating security and enabling the controls that users need to benefit from modern services. Rivetz leverages state-of-the-art cybersecurity tools to develop a modern model for users and their devices to interact with services on the Internet. For more information, visitwww.rivetzintl.com





