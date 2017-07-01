Experience China Event Brings Chinese Culture To Finland By A VR Exhibition Hall

HELSINKI, July 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --On June 29th, a high-tech VR exhibition hall from China met the Finnish people in Helsinki. In the exhibition room, the Finnish visitors got a chance to learn about China by high-tech virtual reality (VR) interaction. They were no longer bound by space and time and participated in a Chinese culture carnival with the help of VR technologies.

Experience China in Finland-- Hi China VR Show, hosted by the State Council Information Office of the People's Republic of China and the Embassy of the People's Republic of China in the Republic of Finland, organized by the China Intercontinental Communication Center and the Gbtimes Group, adopts an entire new way to present China to the world.

The show is designed and organized by the China Intercontinental Communication Center, which is one of the earliest media organizations that applied VR technology to the cultural industry in China. After over 6 months of preparation, the China Intercontinental Communication Center restores many giant scenes of China in a limited exhibition hall, and provides the oversea audiences an in-door opportunity to personally perceive Chinese brilliant history and rapid development at present. The purpose of the show is to explore a creative way of expressing China to the world, through which people from different countries can walk into China from thousands of miles away, and personally experience a real China.

Photo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/530043/Finland_Conference.jpg