EOS Token Distribution Generates Over US$185 Million in First Five Days

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, July 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --block.one, the developer of EOS.IO software, a new blockchain operating system designed to support commercial-scale decentralized applications, today has successfully received 651,902 ether ("ETH"), which is approximately US$185 million, in the first five days of its 341-day long token distribution. In exchange, 200 million EOS ERC-20 compatible tokens ("EOS Tokens") were distributed to purchasers (representing 20 percent of the total one billion EOS Tokens being distributed).

The distribution of EOS Tokens began on June 26, 2017. The distribution uses a ground-breaking token participation model by creating what is intended to be the fairest token distribution project launched on Ethereum to date. This elongated timeframe eliminates the quick frenzy usually surrounding short token sales, and allows the community ample time to learn about the EOS.IO software being developed by block.one and participate in the token distribution if they wish.

The EOS Token distribution also approximates an auction where for every period, everyone gets the same price. At the end of a period, the respective set number of EOS Tokens for that period will be distributed pro rata amongst all authorized purchasers, based on the total ETH contributed during that period.

"We felt an approximately year-long token distribution was the best method to ensure people receive fair market value for EOS Tokens," said Brendan Blumer, CEO of block.one. "We anticipate that strong interest will continue throughout the year as the community continues to learn about the EOS.IO software and the benefits it can bring to their business."

Seven hundred million additional EOS Tokens (representing 70 percent of the total EOS Tokens being distributed) have been split evenly into 350 consecutive 23-hour periods of 2 million tokens each, and will be distributed at the close of each period. The remaining 100 million EOS Tokens (representing 10 percent of the total EOS Tokens being distributed) have been reserved for block.one as founder's tokens pursuant to the feedback received from the community to ensure that block.one has aligned interests with those participating in the EOS Token distribution. If a blockchain adopting the EOS.IO software is launched, these founder's tokens will be locked and released over a period of 10 years.

Many corporations are looking for a blockchain that provides the speed and performance required in order to run commercial-grade businesses.The EOS.IO software introduces asynchronous communication and parallel processing to support hundreds of thousands of transactions per second. The software on which EOS's architecture is based establishes an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built and eliminates the requirement for users to pay for every transaction. The software is intended to allow developers to build their own high performance applications on the blockchain and deploy their own monetization strategies without requiring users to necessarily pay to use those applications.

block.one intends for the EOS.IO software to support distributed applications that have the same look and feel as existing web-based applications, but with all of the benefits of the blockchain - namely transparency, security, process integrity, speed and lower transaction costs.

Full details about the EOS Token distribution including all terms and conditions can be found at eos.io and more information about the EOS.IO software can be foundat https://github.com/EOSIO/Documentation/blob/master/TechnicalWhitePaper.md.

About block.one

block.one is a developer of technology solutions including blockchain software development. With employees and advisors based around the world, the company focuses on business-grade technology solutions, including the development of the EOS.IO software. For more information visit block.one.

Disclaimer

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical facts, including any statements regarding block.one's business strategy, plans, prospects, developments and objectives are forward looking statements. These statements are only predictions and reflect block.one's current beliefs and expectations with respect to future events and are based on assumptions and are subject to risk, uncertainties and change at any time. We operate in a rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time. Given these risks and uncertainties, you are cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. Actual results, performance or events may differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Some of the factors that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained herein include, without limitation: market volatility; continued availability of capital, financing and personnel; product acceptance; the commercial success of any new products or technologies; competition; government regulation and laws; and general economic, market or business conditions. Any forward-looking statement made by block.one speaks only as of the date on which it is made and block.one is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, subsequent events or otherwise.