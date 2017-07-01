Nets A/S: Media speculation about Nets

Company announcement

No. 22/2017

Media speculation about Nets

Nets notes speculation in the media that Nets has drawn interest from potential buyers.

Nets can confirm that it has been approached and is reviewing its options. However, it is very early stage and there can be no certainty as to the potential outcome.

Further information to the market will be made when appropriate.

For additional information, please contact

Karsten Anker Petersen, Head of Communications, at +45 29 48 78 83 or kapet@nets.eu (mailto:kapet@nets.eu)

Information on Nets

Nets is a leading provider of digital payment services and related technology solutions across the Nordic region. Nets sits at the centre of the digital payments ecosystem and operates a deeply entrenched network, which connects merchants, corporate customers, financial institutions and consumers enabling them to make and receive payments as well as, increasingly, utilise value-added services to help them improve their respective activities.

This announcement is also made in respect of the EUR 400,000,000 2.875 % senior secured notes due 2024 issued by Nassa Topco AS and admitted for trading on the Global Exchange Market of the Irish Stock Exchange.

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Nets A/S via Globenewswire

