

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Twenty-eight people were wounded early Saturday as gunfire rang out during a concert at a nightclub in Little Rock, Arkansas, according to reports.



All but three were shot and the others suffered related injuries at the Power Ultra Lounge in the Arkansas capital.



Two people are listed in critical condition, Police Chief Kenton Buckner reportedly said Saturday afternoon, and the others had non-life-threatening injuries. Victims ranged in age from 16 to 35, he said.



Officials believe the shooting is related to gang activity, Buckner reportedly said.



