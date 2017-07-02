

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - Samsung Electronics (SMSN.L, SSNNF.OB, SSNLF.OB) said that a refurbished version of its Galaxy Note 7 phones will be sold starting this week in South Korea.



The Galaxy Note FE phone, using unused parts in the recalled Note 7 smartphones, will go on sale in South Korea on Friday at 700,000 won or $611, about three quarters of its original price.



After reports of fires and explosions, Samsung last year had recalled around three million Galaxy Note 7 devices that cost the company more than $5 billion. The company stopped the production, and the devices were banned on various airlines.



The company later concluded that the overheating in some devices came from design and manufacturing problems with the devices' batteries.



Samsung in late March had announced that it planned to sell refurbished or rental versions of the Galaxy Note 7 as part of its plan to recycle the millions of smartphones.



