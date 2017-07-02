Essen (ots) -



Tens of thousands of enthusiastic visitors celebrated Mobility Day (Tag der Bewegung) today in the city centre of Essen. For the largest event put on during European Green Capital - Essen 2017 after the opening celebrations in January, a 3 kilometre section of the ring road around the city centre was closed to vehicle traffic. Over 130 exhibitors took part in this large event.



"With the Mobility Day we had one primary goal: to encourage people to rethink mobility and to move them to get moving. We have well and truly succeeded in that today and I am very pleased that the event has turned out to be so popular," said the mayor of Essen, Thomas Kufen. There were over 2000 contributors along the route who put on an entertaining and diverse program to playfully showcase the themes of the European Green Capital. There were numerous items on the program for the whole family: a fashion show with clothing made of plastic bags, surprising flashmobs, a blood pressure measurement record attempt, a knowledge city, a soapbox derby, numerous hands-on activities and much more.



"Sustainable mobility is one of the most important topics for our future - today as the Green Capital we have provided a fresh look at this. The transition to green mobility begins in people's hearts and minds," said Simone Raskob, head of the Environment and Building Department of the City of Essen and project manager of the Green Capital.



The highlight of the day took place at 3:00 pm at Berliner Platz: 1500 cyclists, walking acts, dancers and acrobats put on a show created especially for the day by the internationally renowned light artist and director Wolfram Lenssen.



