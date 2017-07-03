

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Bank of Japan will on Monday release its quarterly Tankan Survey of business sentiment, highlighting a busy day in Asia-Pacific economic activity.



The large manufacturers' outlook is expected to show a score of 15, up from 12 in the previous three months - while the outlook is expected to rise to 14 from 11. The large non-manufacturing index is tipped to rise to 23 from 20, with the outlook climbing to 21 from 16. Capex is seen higher by 7.2 percent after adding just 0.6 percent in the three months prior.



Japan also will see final June results for its consumer confidence index and for the manufacturing PMI from Nikkei.



The consumer confidence index is expected to show a score of 43.9, up from 43.6 in May. The manufacturing PMI's previous reading was 52.0.



Australia will see June results for the Performance of Manufacturing Index from AiG, the inflation forecast from TD Securities, job ads from ANZ and the commodity price index from the Reserve Bank of Australia - plus May figures for building approvals.



The manufacturing index in May had a score of 54.8, while the inflation forecast suggested a flat monthly reading and an increase of 2.8 percent on year. The commodity index surged 32.6 percent on year in May to a score of 128.5.



Job ads added 0.4 percent on month in May, while building approvals gained 4.4 percent on month and dropped 17.2 percent on year in April.



China will see June results for the manufacturing PMI from Caixin, with forecasts suggesting a score of 49.8 - up from 49.6 in May.



Indonesia will release June data for consumer prices. In May, overall CPI was up 0.39 percent on month and 4.33 percent on year, while core inflation gained 0.16 percent on month and 3.20 percent on year.



Thailand will provide June numbers for consumer and producer prices. In May, overall CPI added 0.15 percent on month and was flat on year, while core CPI added 0.01 percent on month and 0.5 percent on year. PPI fell 0.5 percent on month and 0.2 percent on year.



Finally, a numbers of countries will see June results for manufacturing PMIs from Nikkei, including Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, South Korea, Thailand, Taiwan and Vietnam.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX