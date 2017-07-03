

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - An index monitoring business sentiment in Japan moved higher in the second quarter of 2017, the Bank of Japan said on Monday in its quarterly Tankan business survey.



The large manufacturers' index came in with a score of +17, beating expectations for +15 and up from +12 in the previous quarter.



The outlook came in at +15, also topping expectations for +14 and up from +11 in the three months prior.



Large industry capex for the current fiscal year is now seen higher by 8.0 percent, beating forecasts for a gain of 7.2 percent and up from 0.6 percent in the previous quarter.



